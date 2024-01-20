 Maha Mumbai Expo 2024: State's Cultural Extravaganza Inaugurated At Bandra-Kurla Complex
Festival's highlights are 26 food stalls presenting famous Mumbai gourmet, traditional state meals.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
Mumbai: After vibrant events like Kala Ghoda and Mumbai Festival, Maha Mumbai Expo 2024 has further added to the city's glitz. Tourism minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday inaugurated the nine-day expo organised at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. He was accompanied by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar and President of Okayama Legislative Assembly of Japan Mariyama.

Appealing to people from across the country and the globe to throng tourist spots in the state for fantastic experience, Mahajan said that Maha Mumbai Expo will present the rich culture and diversity of Maharashtra to the world. Visitors will experience the cultural and musical richness of the state, which has unlimited opportunities for tourism.

'Taste of Mumbai' to showcase best of city's street food

Availability of a wide variety of Mumbai's famous street food will be the event's highlight. You can savour bhelpuri, pani puri, gola and kulfi from 26 food stalls aptly named 'Taste of Mumbai'. Traditional Maharashtrian meals will be other mouth-watering additions. Another treat awaits at the game zone having fun stuff ranging from virtual reality, bumper cars, airlifts, Columbia boats and so on.

The grand fair is your chance to get a firsthand experience of Maharashtra's art, heritage and eternal traditions, while reconnecting with the joy of traditional sports. It will be open from 4pm-10 pm on weekdays and from 1pm to 10pm on the weekend.

