Maha Jobs portal launched to facilitate jobs for 'sons of the soil'

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to facilitate 80 per cent jobs for the ‘sons of the soil’ and domiciled persons in industries, on Monday, launched Maha Jobs portal. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers, respectively. It is mandatory for job seekers to submit a domicile certificate. Free Press Journal broke the government’s move on July 3.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will run the portal, where the industrial units/employers and job seekers can register. “The portal will help bridge the gap between employers and skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. The portal should not remain for mere registration of unemployed but be a facilitator for making them available jobs,’’ he noted.

The portal is a joint venture among the Department of Industry, Department of Labour and Department of Skill Education to connect job seekers with entrepreneurs.

The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed the resumption of business activities.

“Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them,” he said. “The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right, Thackeray said. He called upon industry not to cut jobs and assured government assistance for revival.

Minister of Industry Subhash Desai said MIDC has selected 950 plus trades and 17 different sectors, including automobile, engineering, manufacturing, logistic, textile, garmenting, processing, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology for recruitment. He informed that the Department of Industry’s recent survey revealed the availability of 50,000 jobs after reopening of more than 65,000 industrial units.

Minister of Labour Dilip Walse Patil hoped the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers can get permanent jobs through this portal.

Minister of Skill Development Nawab Malik the department will provide training to those who want to develop skills.

Barely a few hours after the launch, 13,300 job seekers and 147 entrepreneurs have registered on the portal.