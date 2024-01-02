Maha ISIS Terror Module: Accused Wanted To Move To Syria, Reveals NIA Probe | File Image

Mumbai: In the Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that Byculla resident Tabish Siddiqui along with Padgha residents Zulfikar Barodawala and Sharjeel Shaikh wanted to move to Syria.

The NIA last week filed a chargesheet against six accused Tabish, Barodawala, Zubair Shaikh, Sharjeel, Adnanali Sarkar and Aakif Nachan with evidence that they were sharing 'do it yourself' (DIY) kits for lone-wolf attacks.

Accused Have Foreign Links, Have Undergone Radicalisation For 'Jihad'

The agency has claimed international links of the accused who have allegedly undergone radicalisation for 'jihad' and are willing to undertake 'hijrah' (migration) to participate in terror activities.

The agency further alleged that the accused were also propagating the 1SIS ideology among the Indian youths, recruiting them in the ISIS fold and relocating them to other parts of India, which they consider to be al-sham (part of Syria), just like Padgha-Borivali.

It is claimed that Tabish and Barodawala came in contact with each other during lectures of the former's father, Ali Barodawala. The two had taken 'bayath' (oath) in support of ISIS in 2016 and later started recruiting youths to join the group and shift to Syria.

Tabish Created DIY Tool Kit About Suicide Mission

In its chargesheet, the agency has claimed that Tabish from Byculla had created content that was shared on their official Telegram account. This included a DIY tool kit, wherein he shared information about a suicide operation, which was also published in the April-May edition of their official magazine.

Tabish had also allegedly visited Kupwara (J&K) in 2018 for a week, later sending an email to ISIS about the situation there and a plan to establish in the state.

In mid-2017, Barodawala shifted from Mumbai to Kondhwa, where he came in touch with Zubair and Sarkar. In May-June 2022, he shifted to Padgha, where he allegedly conducted lectures on migrating to Syria as direct visa was difficult.

The NIA has also accused Barodawala, besides Nachan, of providing funds for bomb making training in accommodations rented by the other accused.