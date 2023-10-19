Maha Govt To Sponsor Training Of Orators To Disseminate Right Information On Savarkar

Savarkar |

Mumbai: Pune-based organisation Har Ghar Savarkar Samiti has announced a training workshop for orators. Interestingly the state government, which has been working closely with the organization, will be sponsoring the workshop.

The workshop to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024 will include three online sessions and the two-day residential session in Pune. Anybody aged between 27 and 40 and is oriented into SwatantryaVeer Savarkar's works, literature and thoughts and is fond of public speaking can apply for the workshop. All the aspirants will have to fill up a google form and those who would pass an online oral test on Savarkar will then be asked to submit a 3-min specimen of their speech. Sixty toppers who will clear these three-layer tests with flying colours will be admitted to the workshop, an appeal by Anant Panshikar and Rohan Ambike has said.

Workshop is completely free of cost

The workshop is completely free of cost, those who will be chosen for the workshop will be given travel allowance to attend it and will also be provided with stay and food arrangements. Moreover, they will be given certificates signed by the CM and the DCMs, momento, Savarkar literature and cash prizes depending upon their performance at the workshop, the appeal has said. A few lucky ones may also get a chance to win a trip to Andaman and there are several more attractive prizes, the appeal has stated.

Aspirants would be able to access all the other details on the facebook page of the organization https://www.facebook.com/HarGharSavarkar .

"Har Ghar Savarkar Samiti had been working closely with the state government and had organized a Savarkar summit at Thane in April this year, A special program to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at fort Raigad in the month of May and a Ganesh decoration competition based on the life of V D Savarkar across Maharashtra in August-September. Now this next workshop is being organized considering the forthcoming series of events and programs," the appeal has said.

The government has sponsored all the programs conducted by the organization till now and similarly this workshop too is being organized with the help of the government, the organizers said.