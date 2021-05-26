Maha govt to provide Rs 250 cr financial aid to Tauktae hit people

Maharashtra Government has decided to provide a financial package of Rs 250 crore to the people affected by Tauktae cyclone, announced relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar. The state cabinet on Thursday will give its nod for the relief package.

Wadettiwar’s announcement came a day after the state government had decided to provide compensation to the affected people on the lines of Nisarga cyclone.

Wadettiwar, who travelled in the Tauktae affected Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, said as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms the damage is of the order of Rs 72 crore. “However, the state government has proposed a package of Rs 250 crore in excess of NDRF criteria,” he noted.

The minister said the government has decided to strengthen the power supply network by laying underground cables in the villages in coastal areas.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has visited Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and assured the villagers to provide aid.

The government will pay Rs 5,000 per family for the damage caused to the clothes, Rs 5,000 per family for utensils and other home gadgets. The government will pay Rs 15,000 for the damage caused to pucca and raw houses, Rs 15,000 for partial damage of home, Rs 15,000 for raw house and Rs 15,000 for damage caused to hut. Further, the government will pay Rs 50,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for multi-year crops.

In addition to this, the local residents, those in the voters list and ration card holders will receive 75 per cent of the damage or maximum of Rs 10,000 based on the panchnama (assessment).