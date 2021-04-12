Maha Govt to earmark 30% of District Planning Committee funds for combating Covid

Mumbai : In a major policy decision, the state government on Monday decided to earmark 30% fund of the District Planning Committee (DPC) for combating the coronavirus pandemic. The divisional commissioners will be delegated with powers to sanction strengthening of health infrastructure in private hospitals.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the Remdesivir injections will be distributed directed by distributors to the hospitals and its sale from chemists and pharmacists is banned amid rising demand.

In addition, the funds will be mopped up from the National Health Mission, state public health department, State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and the District Planning Committee for installation of Oxygen plants, liquid Oxygen plant and Oxygen production from various other sources in a serious bid to meet the increasing demand from COVID 19 patients. These decisions were taken at the meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds finance and planning departments.

Pawar told Free Press Journal, ‘’ These decisions are taken to ease stress on the health infrastructure and provide relief to the patients. In view of increasing demand for Oxygen and constraints in its supply to meet the rising demand, it was decided that the Oxygen plan, liquid Oxygen plant and manufacturing of Oxygen directly from air will be installed in the premises of hospitals after considering the requirement.’’ He said the government has already reserved 80% beds in the private hospitals for the corona patients but in order to avoid delays in the purchase of medical equipment the divisional commissioners have been directed to provide funds for the same.

Pawar said the funds and manpower won’t be a problem in combating the virus. He added that the government has directed all district collectors to organize beds, Oxygen, ventilators and Remdesivir vial on a war footing to the patients.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was present at the meeting chaired by Pawar, said he had suggested that the government needs to provide funds for the installation of gas and electric crematorium by the municipal corporations and municipalities across the state to avoid delays in the cremation of bodies of corona patients. ‘’It was agreed that the funds for the same will be made available to the municipal corporations and municipalities from the Maharashtra Nagarothhan Yojana, state public health department, SDRF and District Planning and Development Scheme,’’ he noted.