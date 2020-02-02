Maha Govt to crack whip on those found partying, consuming alcohol around protected monuments

To maintain the sanctity of forts in the state, the Maharashtra Government has decided to punish those found consuming alcohol or misbehaving after consuming alcohol with a minimum punishment of six-month rigorous imprisonment and a cash penalty of Rs10,000.
The state government has declared all forts as dry zones or non-alcohol consuming areas. In Maharashtra, youths have been spotted arranging picnic and parties around forts where liquor is largely served and consumed. Most cases of misbehaviour with tourists near forts and damaging the forts after consuming alcohol have been reported in recent days. It has not only hit the tourism industry but also hurt the sanctity of the heritage structures.
The Maharashtra Government on Saturday directed the police and the state excise department to take stringent action against people who consume alcohol at forts. The home department issued a government resolution (GR) signed by desk officer Sudhakar Yadav about taking precautionary measures to prevent incidents of alcohol consumption and misbehaviour at forts. The state has decided to impose Section 85 of the Maharashtra Liquor Ban Act, 1949 on the premises of forts.
As per the GR and provisions of the Sec 85 of the Act , first-time offenders will be slapped with a fine of Rs10,000 and invite 6-month RI, and second-time offenders will be liable to be jailed for a year and a cash penalty of Rs10,000. The home dept also directed the concerned officials to install warning boards and notices about the punishments at all historical sites and forts. Maha is home to over 400 forts, most built by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
