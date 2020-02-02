Maha Govt to crack whip on those found partying, consuming alcohol around protected monuments

To maintain the sanctity of forts in the state, the Maharashtra Government has decided to punish those found consuming alcohol or misbehaving after consuming alcohol with a minimum punishment of six-month rigorous imprisonment and a cash penalty of Rs10,000.

The state government has declared all forts as dry zones or non-alcohol consuming areas. In Maharashtra, youths have been spotted arranging picnic and parties around forts where liquor is largely served and consumed. Most cases of misbehaviour with tourists near forts and damaging the forts after consuming alcohol have been reported in recent days. It has not only hit the tourism industry but also hurt the sanctity of the heritage structures.