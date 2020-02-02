Sex and the City: Alcoholic love

My husband only approaches me sexually when he is under the influence of alcohol which I hate. He also goes on his work trips to Ivory Coast and boys trips to Ukraine and Thailand, and I have evidence to believe that there is a lot of sexual activity on those trips. I cannot leave him due to the ill health and poor financial condition of my family. Also, though I am working, I cannot afford the luxuries he can provide for my child. I also miss having an emotionally and sexually intimate relationship, but given my situation, I feel that I have no recourse but to stay put knowing what I know, and hating the presence of my husband in my life, feeling lonely without any companionship. My reality frustrates and depresses me. Is there another way out for me?

-The way out for you would be to first weigh your options by first parking aside the emotions that have you this distraught. Option 1: Do nothing. Stay and suffer in this marriage while conversely enjoying being well provided for. Option 2 : Exit the relationship. Living alone or with your son (depends on who’s willing to take custody) as a way to protest against the discomfort you have experienced with his lifestyle and suffer the uncertainty of not having a strong source of income to support your child’s luxuries Option 3: Take an appointment with a relationship counsellor if your husband shows a willingness to discuss your emotional concerns about his sexual and emotional relationship with you and Option 4: Engage the services of a lawyer to finalise a divorce settlement where it is ensured that you are provided for to tide you through any major financial upheavels in the interim.

You see...when it comes down to it, life presents us with options. These may options we don’t like very much but they are options all the same. To choose between several options would mean making one’s peace with discomfort and pain. I often tell my clients that pain is inevitable but suffering and fear is always a choice that we make. It sounds pretty idealistic but when you think about it, everything that happens to us – brings us back to ‘choices’.

You are well within your right to despite a drunken man touching you and it’s your responsibility to let him know that you are feeling uncomfortable with the way he touches you. Your body is your private space and one you must guard as such from any imminent threats. Ukraine and Thailand do indeed have bustling markets for sex-tourism. Without adding the question of morality to the sheer act of going to a sex-service-provider, it is quite possible that your husband does this because he’s looking for sexual excitement and also because he has pegged you as someone who won’t do much about it due to the various limitations you have outlined in your question. When people in a relationship begin to take each other’s presence and emotions for granted, such relationships suffer a great deal on account of a build-up of resentments.

There is no point in crying over spilt milk but there’s also no great value in feeling stuck since being stuck requires no special talent or thinking to take place. People get stuck when they are not sure which way the odds lie. You would do well to create a pro and con list to weigh which side of the 2 columns looks longer. I know it sounds technical but it’s a safe and foolproof method that involves you to spend no money but only to dedicate some time and attention to. What will you gain if you stay versus what will you gain if you exit this relationship could be listed on one sheet. What will you lose if you stay versus what will you lose if you exit this relationship could be listed on another sheet. See which side of the list is longer and then cross check that with how you feel about this position you find yourself in.

If a visit to a counsellor will further help you clear your mind and set priorities for your personal and emotional well-being, then that is what you must first focus on before you make any major steps. This way, atleast you will be glad to have taken measurable steps from your side to get out of this situation one way or the other. Remember that all human beings suffer in silent and violent ways only when unpleasant situations are simply accepted and not intercepted or dealt with.

The world can truly be a cruel and unfair place sometimes. Yet, everyone lives in the same world with mixed results. This isn’t a philosophical declaration as much as it’s an honest moment of awakening for you. You continue to be and will always be incharge of your own well being.

So do you choose to be a victim of your husband’s waywardness or have you suffered enough to want to do something about the way you are currently feeling? Everything need not be sudden or drastic. People do change but that needs to be assessed first. No doubt that this is a difficult decision to make for you. I have tried to present to you the options available based on what I independently think.