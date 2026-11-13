Maha Govt To Centralise Bond Appointments Of Senior Resident Doctors To Streamline Medical Recruitment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to end arbitrary appointments of Senior Resident (SR) doctors under the bond service at government medical colleges and hospitals by introducing a centralised online counselling system for all available posts. Under the proposed system, all SR vacancies will be allotted through online counselling, preventing individual institutions from making direct appointments.

Bond service is a compulsory service obligation for doctors graduating from government medical colleges, aimed at ensuring the availability of qualified doctors and specialists in public hospitals, particularly in areas facing staff shortages. Doctors are posted in designated government hospitals and receive a stipend during their service.

Centralised Counselling To Regulate SR Appointments

The Medical Education Department will soon issue instructions to the deans of all government medical colleges and hospitals to upload details of vacant SR posts on the counselling portal. Only doctors allotted posts through the portal will be eligible to receive stipends. Institutions making direct appointments at their own level will face strict action.

The decision follows a meeting on Thursday between a delegation of the Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors Association (MSRDA) and the Secretary of the Medical Education Department at Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Medical Education, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), and the head of the CET Cell.

Doctors' Association Highlights Vacancy Shortages

During the meeting, the association highlighted the shortage of SR positions in several clinical specialities and the lack of transparency in making the complete list of vacant posts available to aspiring doctors. It demanded that all eligible vacancies be included in the centralised counselling process to ensure equal opportunities.

The department also agreed to include available bond service vacancies in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals in the counselling process. A proposal in this regard will be placed before the BMC Commissioner.

MSRDA Calls For Effective Implementation

MSRDA president Dr Suyash Dhawane said bond service should serve the dual purpose of providing healthcare to patients and helping young doctors develop their clinical expertise. The association will continue to follow up with the government to ensure implementation of the assurances.

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Separate Counselling Round For Winter Graduates

The department clarified that Round 1 will be conducted as scheduled. A separate counselling round will subsequently be organised for doctors completing their postgraduate courses in Winter 2026. Vacancies arising after senior-batch doctors leave their positions will be allotted during this round.

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