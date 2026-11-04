Maha Govt Orders Clearance Of Pending Water Scarcity Bills Within 8 Days, Proposes MGNREGA Wage Hike | X - cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed officials to clear all pending bills related to water scarcity works undertaken over the past two years by November 20, warning that delays could affect the availability of private wells for water supply. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Mitigation chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday.

The government has also initiated the process of increasing wages for workers employed under the VB-G RAM G scheme. A high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted to examine the proposed hike, and a government decision is expected within the next 10 days, Bawankule said.

अपुऱ्या पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेल्या दुष्काळजन्य परिस्थितीचा आढावा घेऊन आवश्यक उपाययोजना सुचविण्यासाठी गठीत करण्यात आलेल्या मंत्रिमंडळ उपसमितीची बैठक घेतली.या बैठकीस जलसंपदा मंत्री मा. @girishdmahajan जी, कृषिमंत्री मा. @bharanemamaNCP जी, जलसंपदा मंत्री मा. @GulabraoRPatil जी, मृद व जलसंधारण मंत्री मा. @SanjayDRathods जी, परिवहन मंत्री मा. @PratapSarnaik जी, रोजगार हमी योजना मंत्री मा. @ibharatgogawale जी, मत्स्य व्यवसाय व बंदरे मंत्री मा. @NiteshNRane जी तसेच संबंधित विभागांचे अधिकारी उपस्थित होते.@CMOMaharashtra @AgriGoI @maharevenue @MahaDGIPR @mybmc#Maharashtra #Mumbai #FarmersFirst #RevenueMinister #ChandrashekharBawankule — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 4, 2026

The meeting also reviewed pending Jal Jeevan Mission projects, protection of orchards, fodder availability and additional drought relief measures. Bawankule said the government was taking the drought situation seriously and had undertaken detailed planning to address the challenges.

Jal Jeevan Mission Projects Reviewed

Reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission, officials were directed to complete the remaining 25% of works, as around 75% of the projects have already been completed. The government will also explore providing at least Rs 500 crore immediately for schemes costing less than Rs 5 crore. A three-month action plan will be prepared in accordance with the Centre's conditions.

The sub-committee also called for increasing District Planning Committee allocations and integrating MGNREGA works with DPDC schemes to avoid duplication of projects.

Measures To Address Fodder Shortages

To address fodder shortages, the government has decided to facilitate the movement of fodder between districts and divisions. Divisional commissioners and district collectors have been asked to coordinate and ensure that districts facing shortages receive adequate supplies. Farmers cultivating silt-deposited land have also been permitted to grow crops such as jowar, maize and gram.

Relief Planned For Unrecorded Farming Families

Another major decision concerns farmers who cultivate government, temple trust and other lands but are not officially recorded as landholders. The administration has been asked to prepare a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to extend the benefits of Central and state government schemes to an estimated four to five lakh such farming families.

Drought Relief Measures Under Review

Officials have also been directed to expedite measures for orchard protection, rejuvenation of traditional water bodies and implementation of proposals concerning 13 drought-affected districts. The administration has been asked to submit a detailed report by November 15 on talukas that need to be declared drought-affected.

The possibility of bringing 13 additional talukas under drought relief measures was also discussed at the meeting.

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Microfinance Firms Warned Against Coercive Recovery

The sub-committee took up complaints of alleged arbitrary loan recovery practices by microfinance companies in rural areas. Representatives of the companies were summoned to the meeting and questioned over complaints, particularly from Nanded, Latur and other regions, that lenders were violating norms by extending loans exceeding 50% of borrowers' income.

Bawankule warned microfinance companies against using force or pressure to recover loans from farmers and women amid the drought-like situation. Most of these loans are issued in women's names, with limits of around Rs 55,000 and repayment periods of two years.

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