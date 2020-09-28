Maha govt launches first grape park in Nashik, plans to place state on global tourism map

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said his department has been working on many fronts to put Maharashtra on the global tourism map. ‘‘The Grape Park in Nashik, with its boat club, adds thrill to the scenic environs of the property,’’ he noted.

MTDC managing director Ashutosh Salil said the MTDC would strive to make it the finest boat club in the country. In a related development, CM Uddhav Thackeray also launched MTDC residences at Kharghar and released the Maharashtra Tourism database.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the state government was not only providing fiscal incentives but also facilitating and supporting the tourism and hospitality sector on the policy and easeof-doing business fronts. ‘‘The number of approvals required has been substantially reduced, from 80 three years ago, to 20. This will be further whittled down to a single digit. Policies such as Beach Shack policy, to promote the pristine beaches of Konkan belt, agri tourism policy for encouraging farmstays, the caravan policy for promoting outdoor tourism and the policy to support the live events industry with pre-approved venues will further strengthen Maharashtra’s presence on the world tourism map,’’ he opined.

On waterways, Aaditya said the state government planned to utilise the coast and connect Thane, Ghodbunder, Uran and Murud, not only for RO-RO services but also invite investors to bring in private speedboats, to create taxi services. Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said the department was working towards strengthening the infrastructure, to support tourism beyond cities as well.

Tourism Department Principal Secretary Valsa Nair Singh said the government proposed to extend support on fixed costs, including property tax, electricity tariff and excise fees, to handhold the industry during the pandemic.

FICCI Maharashtra State Council chairperson Sulajja Firodia Motwani said the government could address the concerns of the traveller and bolster confidence by removing travel barriers and developing strong healthcare infrastructure around major tourist destinations.