Maha Govt issues notification on unified DCR for Maharashtra

Mumbai: Finally, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued the gazette notification on the unified development control and promotion regulations (DCR) for municipal corporations, planning authorities, special planning authorities, municipalities and nagar panchayats excluding Mumbai civic body, NAINA, MIDC, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and other authorities.

Areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Kolhapur would come under the ambit of the new rules which is likely to bring uniformity in width of roads and size of rooms. Height of buildings would, however, vary depending on the plot size and its floor space index (FSI) potential.

According to the notification, these regulations would not be applicable to the town planning scheme area. With the unified regulations all the development control regulations and special regulations which were in operation would cease to operate.

Premium charges should be paid to the authority before issue of development permission/commencement certificate. The 50% premium share of the state government should be deposited by the authority in a specified head account. These premium charges would be allowed to be paid in the instalments with interest of 8.5% per annum. The first instalment would not be less than Rs 50 lakh in case of A, B, C class municipal corporations and Rs 25 lakh in case of other areas.

Amid the rising incidents of floods and waterlogging, the area between the river bank and blue flood line would be prohibited zone for any construction except parking, open vegetable market, garden, lawns, open space, cremation and burial ground, sewage treatment plant and public toilet. Redevelopment of the existing authorised properties within the river bank and blue flood line would be permitted at a plinth height of 0.45 m above red flood line level.

As far as computation of floor space index (FSI)/built up area is concerned, the net area of the plot would only be considered. In case of plotted layout, the basic FSI of such net area would be distributed on all plots on pro rata basis or on certain plots as land owner desires, subject to maximum receiving potential prescribed in these regulations. However, such entitlement of FSI on certain plots would be clearly mentioned on the layout plan.

The regulations allow a maximum FSI of 4 for road width of 18 mt and above & a minimum 4000 sq mt plot area for development and redevelopment of staff quarters for government departments, statutory bodies and planning authorities.

In case of development/redevelopment of any land, building or premises, the intended use should conform to the land use or as the case may be, purpose of designation, allocation or reservation assigned to it in the Development Plan/Regional Plan/Planning Proposal unless specified otherwise.

Residential zone R1 includes residential plots abutting on roads below 9 in width in congested areas shown on the Development Plan and on roads below 12 m in width in outside congested area.