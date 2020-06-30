Maha govt has no powers to interfere in fixing fees of private unaided schools: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court while staying a May 8 government resolution (GR) instructing all schools not to hike fees for the academic year 2019-2020, said that the Maharashtra government had no powers to interfere in the process to fix fees of unaided private schools. The High Court has also ordered the government to justify its resolution.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla had stayed the GR last Friday but the copy of their 10-page order was made available on Tuesday.

Notably, the GR also instructed schools not to insist parents to pay the pending fees, if any, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The GR issued by the education ministry had also specifically asked schools to allow parents to pay the pending fees (for 2019-2020) in either, monthly or quarterly installments.