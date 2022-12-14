Maha govt has gone crazy: NCP's Jitendra Awhad slams move to collate inter-faith couples data

Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

The Maharashtra government recently announced formation of a panel to collect data on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages in the state. The government informed that couples who will be getting into an inter-faith or inter-caste marriages will have to inform the government first. The government will then discuss the same with the girl's family.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dr Jitendra Awhad, taking a strong objection to the circular, said it is anti-constitutional and violative of fundamental rights. This government has gone crazy, Dr Awhad said. "It's a relief that the government is not saying that they will ask for Kundlis (horoscopes) of couples and then will say yes or no," he added.

The government is working to strengthen the caste-class system, Dr Awhad said.

"I think this government has gone mad. Those who know the history of progressive Maharashtra are aware that Mahatma Phule adopted a Brahmin boy named Yashwant. Shahu Maharaj did the first marriage in his family in the house of a Dhangara. Babasaheb Ambedkar's second wife was a Brahmin. In protest of caste system, many inter-caste marriages have taken place in this Maharashtra after Babasaheb burnt Manusmriti. Your own marriages are inter-caste. But if others are going to have an inter-caste marriage, they have to report it to the government, what is this method? Why inform the government? Are we not conscious? Why should we inform you?" Dr Awhad questioned the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

"The circular also said that the government would discuss with the girl's parents. Maybe there are children who do not have great rel;ationship with their parents. These children may marry against their parents' wishes. But who are you to know about it?" he asked.

Dr Awhad accused the government of hatching a conspiracy to impose the caste system once again by making Brahmins marry with Brahmins, Kshatriyas with Kshatriyas, and Shudras with Shudras.

"This is a ploy to make this progressive Maharashtra regressive. This government is bringing in Manusmriti burnt by Babasaheb in 1927 through the back door. This government is working to strengthen the caste system," Dr Awhad alleged.

When asked by journalists on government's claim that this is being done to curb Love Jihad, Dr Awhad replied saying Love Jihad etc. are all lies.