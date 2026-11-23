Maha Govt Forms 7-Member Panel To Frame SOP For Air Ambulances, New Ambulance Services Across State; Report Due In 2 Months | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 23: The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to frame a standard operating procedure for air ambulances and new ambulances operating across the state, an official said on Monday.

Seven-Member Committee To Frame SOP

According to a government resolution, the panel, headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, will include officials from the transport, public health and police departments.

The committee will frame the SOP and suggest measures to implement the same, the GR stated, adding that it has to submit its report within two months.

Read Also Maharashtra Records 42 Road Deaths Daily, Plans New Ambulance Policy To Improve Emergency Response

Transport Minister Directed Committee Formation

In a meeting held on October 13, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had directed the transport commissioner's office to form a committee and submit recommendations to the government. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar was also present for the meeting.

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Officials Appointed To Committee

The other members of the committee include Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, Mokshada Patil; Superintendent of Police Sunil Bhardwaj; Public Health Department Deputy Secretary Rajshree Sarang; Deputy Director Jayant Mule; and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Tawde.

The deputy transport commissioner (Road Safety Cell) has been appointed as the member-secretary of the committee.

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