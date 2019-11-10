BJP refuses to form Maha govt, dares Sena to ally with Cong-NCP

Kharge, who is the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) generally secretary, met the legislators informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take about government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare told PTI.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray met his MLAs, who are also holed up in a hotel in Mumbai, to discuss the political situation. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too hit out at Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, accusing him of playing politics of fear, while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler in the backdop of logjam over government formation in the state.

Without naming Fadnavis, Raut said, "When ways of threatening and seeking political support don't work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared."

In his column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', he said Fadnavis, despite being blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become chief minister for the second time, has not been able to assume the top post in Maharashtra. "He could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the state," Raut said.

Raut said even 15 days after the results were announced, Fadnavis could not take oath as the chief minister. "The BJP's biggest ally Shiv Sena not ready to speak to the outgoing chief minister is the biggest defeat (of the BJP). This time, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next chief minister of Maharashtra," he said.

He also claimed in the Marathi publication that NCP president Sharad Pawar and many Congress leaders have communicated to their party chief Sonia Gandhi that their priority is to have a "non-BJP" chief minister in the state.

All eyes, in the meantime, are on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, who is meeting his party MLAs on Tuesday. "We will take a call on the matter the same day," said NCP leader Nawab Malik.

"If the BJP-Shiv Sena form government, we will sit in Opposition. Otherwise we will explore options for an alternate government," said Malik.