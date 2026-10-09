Maha Govt Clears ₹12.68 Crore For 44 VIP Vehicles, Including ₹4.07 Crore Armoured Land Cruiser, Amid Drought Concerns | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the purchase of 44 new vehicles worth ₹12.68 crore to strengthen transport arrangements for visits by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Union ministers, chief ministers of other states and other dignitaries, even as several parts of the state face drought conditions.

According to a government resolution issued by the Protocol Department on October 9, the approved purchase includes an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300 priced at ₹4.07 crore.

Existing fleet faces operational challenges

The government said some vehicles in the existing fleet had become unserviceable or exceeded their operational lifespan. The condition of several others had also deteriorated, creating difficulties in arranging transport for visiting dignitaries.

Transport arrangements in Mumbai are managed by the Government Transport Service in Worli, while protocol departments attached to district collectorates handle such arrangements in other districts.

The existing approved fleet comprises 64 vehicles for Mumbai and 225 vehicles for districts outside Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban.

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Breakdown of approved vehicle purchases

The 44 vehicles approved for purchase include 32 Toyota Innova Crysta cars, two Toyota Fortuner SUVs, one armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300, seven Maruti Ertiga vehicles, one towing vehicle and one 16-seater Urbania bus.

The Innova Crysta vehicles will cost approximately ₹6.80 crore, while the Fortuners are estimated to cost ₹60 lakh. The Ertiga vehicles will account for around ₹81.14 lakh, the towing vehicle ₹9 lakh and the Urbania bus ₹31 lakh.

Procurement through government portal

The vehicles will be procured through the Central Government’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal using the single-source procurement method.

The government resolution stipulates that the purchase must comply with applicable rules and remain within the limits of available funds. The expenditure will be met from the relevant budgetary allocation for motor vehicle purchases.

Approval amid drought concerns

The approval comes amid growing concerns over drought and crop losses across Maharashtra, where farmers have been demanding urgent financial assistance.

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