Navi Mumbai Theatre Artists Pay Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: “There will never be another actor like him.” These words captured the grief and admiration of Navi Mumbai’s theatre fraternity as artists gathered at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha to pay tribute to veteran actor Padma Shri Nana Patekar, remembering his exceptional contribution to theatre and cinema, his dedication to his craft and his commitment to social causes.

The tribute programme saw several artists turn emotional as they recalled their association with Patekar and shared memories of the actor’s distinctive acting style, simplicity and concern for farmers, labourers and the underprivileged.

Emotional tributes at familiar venue

The venue added a personal touch to the gathering, as Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha had been inaugurated by Patekar himself. Paying homage to the actor at the same auditorium brought back memories for those present, with anecdotes shared by artists who had worked with him moving many in the audience to tears.

Beyond his performances on screen and stage, the artists remembered Patekar for his grounded personality and social commitment. His concern for the struggles of farmers and economically disadvantaged communities was highlighted as an integral part of his identity.

Rangoli portrait honours veteran actor

A rangoli portrait of Patekar, created by artist and rangoli expert Shrihari Pawale, was among the highlights of the programme. The artwork served as a distinctive tribute to the actor, drawing the attention of those attending the event.

Also Watch:

Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha manager Girish Chavare, Shrihari Pawale, Ravindra Patil, Shashi Tupe, Ravi More, Mukund Mahale, Madan Mukadam, Jagdish Shelke, Rangrao Ghagare, Deva Sarkate, Datta Kare, Vilas Chavan, Milind Kamble, Roshan More, Milind Bansode, Prashant Joshi and Sunil Pagar were among those present, along with several theatre artists, painters, actors and directors from Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/