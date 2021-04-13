Maha Govt calls for a simple celebration of the holy month of Ramadan

Mumbai: In the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases, the Maharashtra Government has prohibited large gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan. The gathering of more than five people is not allowed. The government has urged the Muslim community to do all rituals at home and not in mosques or at public places. Processions including religious, social, cultural or political events have been banned. The holy month of Ramadan has begun today and will continue till May 12.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 during Ramadan, Muslims should perform Namaz, Taraweeh and Iftar in their homes without coming together in a mosque or a public place. The holy month should be celebrated in a very simple manner by strictly following social distancing, wearing masks, using hand sanitizers in public places with not more than five people gathering at a time.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast for 30 days in the morning and break their fast in the evening before Maghrib prayers. Many fruits and other food vendors are expected to throng during Sehri and Iftar. Hence, the government has directed the local administration to take appropriate measures in this regard. On the last Friday of Ramadan, a large number of Muslims come to the mosque for the Alvida Jumma. But in view of the soaring cases, no one should gather in the mosque but pray at home.

Shab-e-Qadr is a holy night observed on the 26th day of the month of Ramadan. On this occasion, after the Taraweeh prayers at night, the Muslims perform Quran recitation and Nafl prayers in the mosques. But this year, the government has urged the Muslim community to perform these religious programs in their own homes.

People should not rush to the market to buy goods or gather together. Also, if the local administration has set a time limit for the purchase of goods, it should be strictly followed.

Due to the closure of religious places, the religious discourse should be organized online in a closed space following the norms issued by the government. As religious places are closed, religious leaders, social activists, political leaders and NGOs in the Muslim community should create an awareness among the people. The government has called upon the Muslim community to strictly follow the rules of social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is mandatory to comply with the rules prescribed by the state government as well as the concerned municipal corporations, police, and local administration.