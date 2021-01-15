Maha govt allows schools to reopen for class 5 to 8 from Jan 27; BMC not on board

Schools in Mumbai were irked as the education department of the BMC had not taken a decision regarding resuming offline classes.

In order to prevent the academic loss, the education department of BMC allowed schools to conduct offline board examinations of Classes 10 and 12.

Late night on Tuesday, the BMC education department released a notice stating, "Schools of different boards such as Cambridge, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) under the BMC jurisdiction can conduct board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 as per schedule."