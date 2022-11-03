e-Paper Get App
Two meetings, one of which was online, were held on Tuesday, a forest department official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Maha: Forest dept holds talks on proposed translocation of two tigresses from Chandrapur to Gondia | File pic
Forest department officials in Gondia district of Maharashtra held meetings to discuss the plan to translocate two tigresses from Bramhapuri in the Chandrapur district to the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR).

Preparations for transfer assessed

During the meetings, the officials held talks to assess the preparedness and conditions for the proposed translocation of the two tigresses from Bramhapuri to the NNTR in Gondia.

In the online meeting, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) representatives took part along with the forest department officials to discuss the issue, he said.

Another meeting was held at the Van Bhavan here, the official added.

"We discussed the preparedness, field conditions, technicalities, conflict possibility, local issues, need to create awareness among locals, their monitoring, installation of camera traps, among other things, ahead of the translocation," he said. 

The decision to translocate the two tigresses has been taken in view of the central government's recommendation that the big cats need to be moved from high density tiger population areas to low density areas, he added.

