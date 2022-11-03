Bhopal: Cured cub taken to Satpura Tiger Reserve

e-Paper Get App
Earlier, a young tiger caught from MANIT was released into Satpura Tiger Reserve

Photo Credit: Pixabay
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The injured female tiger cub, which was brought from eastern Chhindwara range on August 26 to Van Vihar National Park for treatment has recovered. On Wednesday, it was taken to Choorna range of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district and released into an enclosure.

At Van Vihar, the injured tiger cub was treated by veterinary doctor Atul Gupta. After the medical test, it was found fit enough to be shifted. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, gave the approval to release it into Choorna range of Satpura Tiger Reserve.

A team of wild life experts accompanied the vehicle carrying the cub. Earlier, a young tiger caught from MANIT was released into Satpura Tiger Reserve.

