Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde Marks Dhulivandan With Tribute To Anand Dighe & Bal Thackeray In Thane, Avoids Festive Celebrations

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked Dhulivandan on Tuesday with a solemn visit to Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane, where he paid tribute to the late Anand Dighe and Bal Thackeray.

As per tradition, Shinde applied colour to the portraits of the two revered Shiv Sena leaders, offering his respects on the occasion of the festival. The visit, however, was marked by restraint rather than celebration, as the Deputy Chief Minister announced that he would not be participating in the customary Dhulivandan festivities this year.

In a message shared on social media, Shinde stated that due to the recent passing of some close members of the Shiv Sena family, he had decided to refrain from celebrating the festival. Despite this, he conveyed heartfelt greetings to citizens across the state.

“On the occasion of Dhulivandan, I extend my best wishes to all. May this festival bring happiness, contentment, joy and the vibrant colours of life to everyone,” he said, expressing hope that the spirit of Holi would strengthen bonds of unity and positivity.

The event at Anand Ashram saw the presence of several party leaders and local representatives. Among those in attendance were former MLA Ravindra Phatak, Thane Assembly Chief Hemant Pawar, Bala Gavse, Kamlesh Chavan and Swanand Pawar. Shiv Sena office-bearers, elected representatives and a large number of Shiv Sainiks also gathered at the venue.

Dhulivandan, observed a day after Holika Dahan, is celebrated with colours across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. For Shinde, the occasion carried both traditional and emotional significance, as he chose to uphold the ritual of paying homage to his political mentors while maintaining a subdued observance in light of recent bereavements.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s message underscored a balance between personal grief and public responsibility, as he continued to engage with party workers and citizens while honouring the legacy of leaders who shaped his political journey.

