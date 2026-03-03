 Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde Marks Dhulivandan With Tribute To Anand Dighe & Bal Thackeray In Thane, Avoids Festive Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha DY CM Eknath Shinde Marks Dhulivandan With Tribute To Anand Dighe & Bal Thackeray In Thane, Avoids Festive Celebrations

Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde Marks Dhulivandan With Tribute To Anand Dighe & Bal Thackeray In Thane, Avoids Festive Celebrations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Anand Ashram in Thane on Dhulivandan to honour Anand Dighe and Bal Thackeray by applying colour to their portraits. Citing recent bereavements in the Shiv Sena family, he refrained from celebrations this year. Shinde extended Holi wishes, expressing hope for happiness, unity and positivity across the state.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde X Account

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked Dhulivandan on Tuesday with a solemn visit to Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane, where he paid tribute to the late Anand Dighe and Bal Thackeray.

As per tradition, Shinde applied colour to the portraits of the two revered Shiv Sena leaders, offering his respects on the occasion of the festival. The visit, however, was marked by restraint rather than celebration, as the Deputy Chief Minister announced that he would not be participating in the customary Dhulivandan festivities this year.

In a message shared on social media, Shinde stated that due to the recent passing of some close members of the Shiv Sena family, he had decided to refrain from celebrating the festival. Despite this, he conveyed heartfelt greetings to citizens across the state.

“On the occasion of Dhulivandan, I extend my best wishes to all. May this festival bring happiness, contentment, joy and the vibrant colours of life to everyone,” he said, expressing hope that the spirit of Holi would strengthen bonds of unity and positivity.

FPJ Shorts
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs

The event at Anand Ashram saw the presence of several party leaders and local representatives. Among those in attendance were former MLA Ravindra Phatak, Thane Assembly Chief Hemant Pawar, Bala Gavse, Kamlesh Chavan and Swanand Pawar. Shiv Sena office-bearers, elected representatives and a large number of Shiv Sainiks also gathered at the venue.

Read Also
Holi 2026: Mumbai Celebrates Dhulivandan With Fervour, Events Held In Juhu & Other Areas - VIDEOS
article-image

Dhulivandan, observed a day after Holika Dahan, is celebrated with colours across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. For Shinde, the occasion carried both traditional and emotional significance, as he chose to uphold the ritual of paying homage to his political mentors while maintaining a subdued observance in light of recent bereavements.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s message underscored a balance between personal grief and public responsibility, as he continued to engage with party workers and citizens while honouring the legacy of leaders who shaped his political journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on