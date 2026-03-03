Holi 2026: Mumbai Celebrates Dhulivandan With Fervour, Events Held In Juhu & Other Areas - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Mumbai came alive with colourful and vibrant celebrations of Holi, with families and groups of friends turning up in large numbers across the city to mark the festival. Crowds gathered at Juhu Beach and other areas on Tuesday as celebrations were held in grandeur.

Visuals Show Grand Celebrations In Juhu

Visuals from the Juhu area showed people smeared in colours, dancing, singing and celebrating with enthusiasm against the backdrop of pleasant weather. A local resident said the beach had become a preferred destination for Holi celebrations over the years. “We come here every year. The atmosphere is very pleasant and everyone comes to enjoy. We’ve danced, jumped, sung songs and celebrated together,” the local said.

Security Ramped Up Across City Amid Celebrations

While festivities continued across the city, Mumbai Police heightened security arrangements to ensure the festival passed off peacefully. Police carried out vehicle checks in areas such as Dadar and stepped up vigilance across Mumbai as part of precautionary measures ahead of Holi and Dhulivandan.

To prevent untoward incidents, Mumbai Police issued strict guidelines and warned of stringent action against any form of misconduct during the festival period. According to a report by Times Now, police cautioned against forcibly applying colours, throwing water-filled balloons, obscene behaviour, harassment of women or any act that could disturb public order. Officials said immediate legal action would be taken against violators.

Authorities said special vigilance would be maintained at public places, beaches, major junctions, housing societies and other crowded areas due to large public participation. All police stations in the city have been put on alert, with enhanced patrolling ordered to maintain law and order.

Despite the heightened security presence, Holi and Dhulivandan were celebrated across Mumbai with traditional fervour, reflecting the city’s festive spirit while authorities worked to ensure safety and harmony.

