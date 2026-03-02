Holi 2026: Mumbai Police Issue Strict Guidelines Ahead Of Celebrations, Warn Of Action Against Misconduct | Image via Pexels

Mumbai: To ensure that Holi and Dhulivandan are celebrated peacefully and safely, Mumbai Police have announced a set of strict guidelines and warned of stringent action against any form of misconduct during the festival period.

Police have cautioned that acts such as forcibly applying colours, throwing water-filled balloons, obscene behaviour, harassment of women, or any activity disturbing public order will invite immediate legal action, as reported by Times Now. Officials said the measures are aimed at preventing untoward incidents and maintaining law and order across the city.

Flamboyant Holi Celebrations Across City

Holi and Dhulivandan are celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai, and in view of large public participation, special vigilance will be maintained at public places, housing societies, major junctions, beaches and other crowded areas. All police stations in the city have been put on alert, and enhanced patrolling has been ordered.

Preparations have been underway even before the festival, with police planning a tight security cover on the day of Holi and for a few days thereafter. Senior officers are supervising arrangements, and special teams have been deployed to respond swiftly to any law-and-order situation.

The police administration said incidents such as illegal acts under the guise of celebration, forced application of colour, harassment and attempts to create social or communal tension are often reported during the festival. Keeping this in mind, authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance approach.

Police have also taken a firm stand against illegal tree cutting for Holika bonfires. Any unauthorised felling of trees will attract criminal action, officials said, stressing that protecting public safety and the environment remains a priority.

A strong police presence will be visible across Mumbai, especially in sensitive areas, with additional personnel deployed. CCTV surveillance will be intensified and routine patrols increased. Throwing water balloons, causing inconvenience to motorists, or engaging in obscene behaviour in public places will lead to immediate action, police warned.

The Mumbai Police have also appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi and cooperate with authorities by following the rules.

