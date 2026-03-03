Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces 2 Special Flights To Bring Back 164 Stranded Maharashtrians From Dubai

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai, March 3: Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that two special flights have been arranged to bring back 164 tourists and citizens from Maharashtra who were stranded in Dubai following sudden flight cancellations after the Iran-US-Israel war. He said all passengers are expected to reach Mumbai safely.

Shinde said stranded citizens had contacted authorities over the past two days seeking assistance. The state government coordinated with community members in Dubai, including Dr Sanjeev Paithankar, Maharashtra Mandal office-bearers and Yuva Sena’s Rahul Kanal. The affected passengers belong to Pune, Thane, Murbad, Shahapur, Ahilyanagar and Mumbai.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded abroad.

Government monitoring situation

Meanwhile, Shinde assured that Abhinay Subhedar, son of Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar, who is currently stranded at Kuwait airport due to the prevailing situation, will be brought back safely once flight services resume.

Amid the war-like situation in Gulf countries, the Maharashtra government is in constant touch with stranded citizens. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Centre. He has directed Minister Girish Mahajan to oversee coordination efforts.

Helpline issued for assistance

In coordination with the Indian People’s Forum in Dubai, the state government has also issued a WhatsApp helpline number for those seeking assistance: +97150 365 4357.

