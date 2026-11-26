Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Directs Redistribution Of Unspent Sports Complex Funds, Seeks Immediate Cabinet Proposals | File Pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Sunetra Ajit Pawar has issued strict directives to reclaim long-unspent funds lying with various sports complex committees and redistribute them to other sports complexes in urgent need of financial assistance. Emphasising the need to accelerate the development of sports infrastructure across Maharashtra, she also instructed officials to ensure the immediate utilisation of remaining balances and to swiftly place proposals exceeding government grant limits before the state cabinet for approval.

आज सह्याद्री राज्य अतिथीगृह येथे राज्य क्रीडा विकास समितीची बैठक घेऊन राज्यातील विविध विभागीय, जिल्हा आणि तालुका क्रीडा संकुलांच्या प्रस्तावांचा सविस्तर आढावा घेतला.क्रीडा संकुलांसाठी दीर्घकाळापासून पडून असलेला अखर्चित निधी संबंधित समित्यांकडून परत घेऊन तो निधीची नितांत आवश्यकता असलेल्या इतर क्रीडा संकुलांना पुनर्वितरित करावा, तसेच उपलब्ध शिल्लक निधीचा तातडीने विनियोग करावा, असे निर्देश दिले. शासकीय अनुदान मर्यादेत बसणाऱ्या विविध तालुका, जिल्हा आणि विभागीय क्रीडा संकुलांच्या प्रस्तावांना बैठकीतच प्रशासकीय मान्यता देण्यात आली. तसेच शासकीय अनुदान मर्यादेबाहेरील क्रीडा संकुलांचे प्रस्तावही मंत्रिमंडळाच्या मान्यतेसाठी तातडीने सादर करण्याचे आदेश संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांना दिले.राज्यातील खेळाडूंना दर्जेदार क्रीडा सुविधा उपलब्ध करून देणे, क्रीडा संकुलांची प्रलंबित कामे मार्गी लावणे आणि क्रीडा क्षेत्राच्या विकासाला नवी गती देणे, यासाठी मी कटिबद्ध आहे.📍 सह्याद्री अतिथीगृह, मुंबई — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) November 26, 2026

Sports Infrastructure Development And Administrative Approvals

Pawar issued these key instructions while chairing a meeting of the State Sports Development Committee at the Sahyadri State Guest House on Thursday. The meeting was convened to review and grant administrative approvals to various divisional, district, and taluka-level sports complexes across the state, ensuring that the development of athletic facilities is not hampered by a shortage of funds and that existing allocations are utilised optimally.

During the session, multiple proposals for taluka, district, and divisional sports complexes were presented for consideration. Projects that fell within the prescribed government grant limits were granted administrative approval on the spot, while officials were directed to expedite the cabinet approval process for larger proposals requiring additional funding.

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Senior Officials Attend Committee Meeting

The meeting was attended by several top bureaucrats, including Principal Secretary of the Sports Department Ranjit Singh Deol, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Deepak Singla, and Public Works Department Secretary Abasaheb Nagargoje, along with senior officials from the Finance, Planning, Urban Development-2, Revenue, and Sports departments.

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