Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Sunetra Ajit Pawar has issued strict directives to reclaim long-unspent funds lying with various sports complex committees and redistribute them to other sports complexes in urgent need of financial assistance. Emphasising the need to accelerate the development of sports infrastructure across Maharashtra, she also instructed officials to ensure the immediate utilisation of remaining balances and to swiftly place proposals exceeding government grant limits before the state cabinet for approval.
Sports Infrastructure Development And Administrative Approvals
Pawar issued these key instructions while chairing a meeting of the State Sports Development Committee at the Sahyadri State Guest House on Thursday. The meeting was convened to review and grant administrative approvals to various divisional, district, and taluka-level sports complexes across the state, ensuring that the development of athletic facilities is not hampered by a shortage of funds and that existing allocations are utilised optimally.
During the session, multiple proposals for taluka, district, and divisional sports complexes were presented for consideration. Projects that fell within the prescribed government grant limits were granted administrative approval on the spot, while officials were directed to expedite the cabinet approval process for larger proposals requiring additional funding.
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Senior Officials Attend Committee Meeting
The meeting was attended by several top bureaucrats, including Principal Secretary of the Sports Department Ranjit Singh Deol, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Deepak Singla, and Public Works Department Secretary Abasaheb Nagargoje, along with senior officials from the Finance, Planning, Urban Development-2, Revenue, and Sports departments.
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