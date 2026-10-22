Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Assures Govt Support For Global Art Centre & Aarey Museum Projects

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured all possible support from the Maharashtra government for the development of the Om The Global Art Centre and Aarey Museum in Aarey Colony, saying the ambitious projects would add to the state’s cultural heritage and provide greater opportunities for artists.
She was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of the national art symposium ‘Shilprang-12’, organised in the scenic surroundings of Aarey Colony. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, MP Ravindra Waikar, ABP News and ABP Majha editor-in-chief Rajiv Khandekar, Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Shipurkar and Om The Global Art Centre and Aarey Museum founder-chairman Dr Narendra Borlepawar were among those present.
Maharashtra's rich artistic legacy
Pawar said Maharashtra had a rich artistic legacy, ranging from the Ajanta and Ellora caves and Warli paintings to modern painting and sculpture. Art, she said, was not merely an expression of beauty but also a medium that encouraged critical thinking, nurtured sensitivity and brought society together.
She said art, culture and creativity were as important to social progress as infrastructure, industry and education.
Opportunities for young and women artists
The Om centre offers artists from across the country opportunities to exhibit their work, create art together, experiment with new ideas and exchange experiences. Pawar urged young artists to believe in their abilities, explore innovative forms of expression and remain rooted in their cultural heritage while engaging with global ideas.
Emphasising the need to increase women's participation in the arts, she said more girls should receive opportunities in art education, creative pursuits and professional careers. She also assured that efforts would be made in consultation with Shelar to provide greater institutional support to artists. She expressed willingness to pursue the proposal to bring visual arts under the Cultural Affairs Department.
Shelar calls for wider platform for visual arts
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said painters and sculptors needed greater institutional support to develop their ideas and sustain their creative work. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the government, the art community and society to preserve and promote India's rich traditions of painting and sculpture.
He said visual arts deserved a wider platform, with balanced attention to both visual and performing arts.
Referring to the sculptures at the Om centre and Aarey Museum, Shelar said their significance extended beyond their physical form, reflecting emotional, natural and philosophical themes. He stressed the importance of understanding the ideas and sentiments behind artworks, besides appreciating their aesthetic appeal.
He also called upon artists to reflect Indian traditions, spirituality and cultural values through their work, adding that sustained efforts were needed to connect younger generations with the country's artistic heritage.
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21 artists honoured
As many as 21 painters and sculptors from different parts of the country were felicitated with shawls and mementoes at Shilprang-12. The awardees included Vinod Sharma, Suhas Bahulkar, Charan Sharma, John Douglas, Nilesh Wede, Pradeep Jogdand, Ramesh Chandra, Sakshi Kadam, Anand Panchal, Siddharth Shingade, Nitin Mistry, Amarnath Sharma, Pradeep Kamiya, Nina Devangan, Vaibhav More, Jagannath Mahapatra, Dilip Sharma, Yogesh Murkute, Maan Kafar, Ravikumar and Ketan Khutle.
A painting by veteran artist Suhas Bahulkar was also unveiled during the programme. Pawar visited the sculptures created at the venue and appreciated the artists' creativity.
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