Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Assures Govt Support For Global Art Centre & Aarey Museum Projects | X - SunetraA_Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured all possible support from the Maharashtra government for the development of the Om The Global Art Centre and Aarey Museum in Aarey Colony, saying the ambitious projects would add to the state’s cultural heritage and provide greater opportunities for artists.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of the national art symposium ‘Shilprang-12’, organised in the scenic surroundings of Aarey Colony. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, MP Ravindra Waikar, ABP News and ABP Majha editor-in-chief Rajiv Khandekar, Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Shipurkar and Om The Global Art Centre and Aarey Museum founder-chairman Dr Narendra Borlepawar were among those present.

कला, कलाकार आणि कलाशिक्षणाला प्रोत्साहन देऊन सांस्कृतिक क्षेत्राच्या विकासाला चालना देण्यासाठी शासन कटिबद्ध आहे. आरे कॉलनी येथे उभारण्यात येत असलेल्या ‘ओम द ग्लोबल आर्ट सेंटर’ आणि ‘आरे म्युझियम’ या महत्त्वाकांक्षी प्रकल्पाला शासनाच्या वतीने सर्वतोपरी सहकार्य करण्यात येईल. या केंद्रामुळे महाराष्ट्राच्या सांस्कृतिक वैभवात मोलाची भर पडेल, असा विश्वास उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार यांनी व्यक्त केला.आरे कॉलनी येथील निसर्गरम्य परिसरात ‘शिल्परंग-१२’ या राष्ट्रीय कला परिसंवादाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले. यावेळी सांस्कृतिक कार्यमंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार, खासदार रवींद्र वायकर, एबीपी न्यूज व एबीपी माझाचे मुख्य संपादक राजीव खांडेकर, ‘ओम द ग्लोबल आर्ट सेंटर’ आणि ‘आरे म्युझियम’चे संस्थापक अध्यक्ष डॉ. नरेंद्र बोरलेपवार, मयुरी बोरलेपवार आदी मान्यवर उपस्थित होते.महाराष्ट्राला अजिंठा-वेरूळच्या लेण्यांपासून वारली चित्रकलेपर्यंत आणि आधुनिक चित्रकला व शिल्पकलेपर्यंत समृद्ध कलापरंपरा लाभली आहे. कला ही केवळ सौंदर्याची अनुभूती देणारी नसून ती माणसाला विचार करायला शिकवते, संवेदनशील बनवते आणि समाजाला एकत्र जोडते. रस्ते, उद्योग, शिक्षण व पायाभूत सुविधांप्रमाणेच कला, संस्कृती आणि सर्जनशीलताही समाजाच्या समृद्धीचे महत्त्वाचे मापदंड आहेत, असे उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा पवार यांनी यावेळी सांगितले.‘ओम’ या केंद्राच्या माध्यमातून देशभरातील कलाकारांना प्रदर्शनासोबतच एकत्र राहून कलानिर्मिती करणे, नवनवीन प्रयोग करणे आणि अनुभवांची देवाणघेवाण करण्याची संधी उपलब्ध होत आहे. ‘शिल्परंग’सारख्या उपक्रमांमुळे विविध राज्यांतील कलाकार एकत्र येऊन भारतीय सांस्कृतिक विविधतेचे दर्शन घडवतात. युवा कलाकारांनी आपल्या कलेवर विश्वास ठेवत नवनवीन प्रयोग करावेत आणि आपल्या मातीशी नाते जपत जागतिक विचारांशी संवाद साधावा, असे आवाहन त्यांनी केले.भारतीय चित्रकला आणि शिल्पकलेला समृद्ध परंपरा लाभली असून, तिचे जतन व संवर्धन करण्यासाठी शासन, कला क्षेत्र आणि समाजाने एकत्रित प्रयत्न करणे गरजेचे आहे. दृश्य कला आणि सादरीकरण कला या दोन्ही क्षेत्रांचा समतोल विचार करून दृश्य कलांना अधिक व्यापक व्यासपीठ उपलब्ध करून दिले पाहिजे, असे प्रतिपादन सांस्कृतिक कार्यमंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार यांनी केले.‘शिल्परंग-१२’ या राष्ट्रीय कला परिसंवादात देशाच्या विविध भागांतून सहभागी झालेल्या २१ चित्रकार व शिल्पकारांचा शाल आणि प्रतिमा देऊन सन्मान करण्यात आला.@SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish #शिल्परंग — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) October 22, 2026

Maharashtra's rich artistic legacy

Pawar said Maharashtra had a rich artistic legacy, ranging from the Ajanta and Ellora caves and Warli paintings to modern painting and sculpture. Art, she said, was not merely an expression of beauty but also a medium that encouraged critical thinking, nurtured sensitivity and brought society together.

She said art, culture and creativity were as important to social progress as infrastructure, industry and education.

Opportunities for young and women artists

The Om centre offers artists from across the country opportunities to exhibit their work, create art together, experiment with new ideas and exchange experiences. Pawar urged young artists to believe in their abilities, explore innovative forms of expression and remain rooted in their cultural heritage while engaging with global ideas.

Emphasising the need to increase women's participation in the arts, she said more girls should receive opportunities in art education, creative pursuits and professional careers. She also assured that efforts would be made in consultation with Shelar to provide greater institutional support to artists. She expressed willingness to pursue the proposal to bring visual arts under the Cultural Affairs Department.

Shelar calls for wider platform for visual arts

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said painters and sculptors needed greater institutional support to develop their ideas and sustain their creative work. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the government, the art community and society to preserve and promote India's rich traditions of painting and sculpture.

He said visual arts deserved a wider platform, with balanced attention to both visual and performing arts.

Referring to the sculptures at the Om centre and Aarey Museum, Shelar said their significance extended beyond their physical form, reflecting emotional, natural and philosophical themes. He stressed the importance of understanding the ideas and sentiments behind artworks, besides appreciating their aesthetic appeal.

He also called upon artists to reflect Indian traditions, spirituality and cultural values through their work, adding that sustained efforts were needed to connect younger generations with the country's artistic heritage.

Also Watch:

21 artists honoured

As many as 21 painters and sculptors from different parts of the country were felicitated with shawls and mementoes at Shilprang-12. The awardees included Vinod Sharma, Suhas Bahulkar, Charan Sharma, John Douglas, Nilesh Wede, Pradeep Jogdand, Ramesh Chandra, Sakshi Kadam, Anand Panchal, Siddharth Shingade, Nitin Mistry, Amarnath Sharma, Pradeep Kamiya, Nina Devangan, Vaibhav More, Jagannath Mahapatra, Dilip Sharma, Yogesh Murkute, Maan Kafar, Ravikumar and Ketan Khutle.

A painting by veteran artist Suhas Bahulkar was also unveiled during the programme. Pawar visited the sculptures created at the venue and appreciated the artists' creativity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/