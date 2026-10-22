Maharashtra Declares December 27 As Agriculture Students' Day To Honour Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh's Legacy | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to celebrate December 27, the birth anniversary of Dr Panjabrao alias Bhausaheb Deshmukh, independent India’s first Union Agriculture Minister, as ‘State AGRICOS – Agriculture Students’ Day’.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said the decision would inspire students, researchers and young people associated with the agricultural sector while recognising their contributions to agricultural education, research and farming.

Government formalises annual observance

The state Agriculture Department issued a government resolution on October 22, 2026, formalising the decision. The move fulfils a long-standing demand by AGRICOS students in Maharashtra to observe Dr Deshmukh’s birth anniversary as Agriculture Students’ Day.

Dr Deshmukh's contributions to agriculture

Dr Deshmukh made significant contributions to agricultural development through his work in education, research and farmer organisations. He played an important role in promoting the concept of agricultural universities, contributing to the reorganisation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and establishing the Bharat Krishak Samaj in 1955.

The state government aims to use the occasion to honour his legacy and encourage agriculture students, graduates, researchers and young professionals to contribute to the development of the farming sector.

Focus on research and innovation

Bharne said the initiative would also help promote the application of students’ knowledge, research findings and innovative ideas to improve agriculture.

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Highlighting the challenges facing farmers, including climate change, water scarcity and market-related difficulties, the minister stressed the need for students to take the lead in strengthening agriculture through modern technology, scientific research and innovative practices.

He expressed confidence that the annual observance would create greater awareness among agriculture students about their responsibilities and encourage them to make meaningful contributions to the sector’s growth.

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