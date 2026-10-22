Vikramgad's Proposed Central Kitchen To Provide Mid-Day Meals To 25,000 Students, Awaiting Approval | AI Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a move aimed at strengthening student nutrition across Palghar district, a proposal to establish a modern central kitchen in Vikramgad taluka, with the capacity to prepare mid-day meals for 25,000 students daily, is under consideration by the state government.

The proposed facility is intended to provide schoolchildren with fresh, hygienic and nutritious meals, particularly benefiting students in the district’s rural and tribal areas. The initiative is being pursued under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Project awaits government approvals

The project is at the proposal stage, with the necessary government permissions and administrative approvals yet to be secured. Approximately 1.5 acres of land is expected to be made available for the facility, and the process of obtaining the required clearances has been initiated.

According to the proposed implementation plan, the central kitchen would initially cater to around 2,000–3,000 students daily. Coverage would subsequently be expanded in phases towards the planned capacity of 25,000 meals a day, depending on the receipt of approvals, operational preparedness and infrastructure availability.

Over 29,000 students enrolled in Vikramgad

The proposal comes against the backdrop of significant school enrolment in Vikramgad. According to data for the 2025–26 academic year, the taluka has 29,124 students enrolled across 273 schools. Of these, 15,091 students study in Zilla Parishad schools, 2,636 in schools run by the Tribal Development Department and 3,607 in aided tribal schools.

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For Palghar, which has a substantial tribal population, access to regular and nutritious school meals is an important component of improving educational outcomes. Consistent access to food can help address classroom hunger, support school attendance and enable children to participate more effectively in learning.

Phased expansion to eligible schools

The state government proposes to extend the programme to eligible Zilla Parishad schools, self-financed schools, privately managed aided schools and aided tribal schools that meet the prescribed criteria. Their inclusion would be undertaken in phases, subject to applicable government guidelines.

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The proposal also envisages regular reporting, independent third-party audits and outcome assessments to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the project.

If the necessary approvals are obtained and the facility becomes operational, the central kitchen will strengthen Palghar district’s efforts to improve school nutrition and support the educational needs of children in Vikramgad and surrounding rural and tribal communities.

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