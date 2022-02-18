Maha Department of Tourism warns of action against agencies for carrying out adventurous sports without valid registration

The Maharashtra department of Tourism (DoT) Joint Director Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar has warned of taking strict action against agencies for carrying out adventurous sports without valid registration with its office. "We have got to know there a few such agencies which are carrying out adventurous sports have not registered. Soon notices will be issued against such agencies," he added.

The warning has come following the incident that took place on February 2 after two trekkers were killed and one injured while descending 'Hadbichi Shendi hillock popularly known as Thumbs Up Pinnacle' near Manmad, Nashik district.

In the said tragic episode the agency which was offering the adventurous sports named "Indraprasth trekkers" was found to be not registered with the tourism department despite giving ample time. Therefore, a show-cause notice has now been issued against it, said Dr Sawalkar.

According to DoT, trekking agencies that are carrying out 25 types of activities in water, air and ground that come in the adventurous sports category are required to get registered with their office. In fact, from August 2021 more than six months of time was given for registration.

According to the IANS, in the said Hadbichi Shendi Bullock, the two deceased persons - Anil Shivaji Wagh, 35 and Mayur Dattatreya Mhaske, 22 - suddenly fell from somewhere near the top of the Thumbs Up Pinnacle, while attempting to remove the bouldering ropes. The DoT has directed the special investigation team to conduct an inquiry and stressed of taking strict action against the ones who are found to be accountable.

