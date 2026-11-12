Maha Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Alleges BJP MLC Parinay Fuke's Son Linked To Pench Mishap, Fuke Rejects Claims | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday claimed Parinay Fuke’s son’s role in a road accident near Pench Tiger Reserve that killed one person and left five others injured, prompting the BJP MLC to deny the allegations and assert that the Opposition party must desist from “petty politics”.

Congress Alleges Political Pressure

In a post on X, Sapkal alleged the car involved in the accident belonged to ruling party MLC Fuke and was being driven by his son in an inebriated condition.

पेंच अभयारण्य परिसरातील अपघातात झिदान अलीचा मृत्यू, तर पाच जण जखमी. भाजप आमदार परिणय फुके यांच्या मुलावर वाहन चालवल्याचा दावा; निष्पक्ष चौकशीची मागणी.#PenCHAccident #NagpurAccident #MadhyaPradesh #MaharashtraNews #RoadAcciden https://t.co/19WOR2wmOW — Times Of Maharashtra (@TimesOfMaharas1) November 12, 2026

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He said attempts to suppress the case or shield those responsible through political pressure would not be tolerated.

“Being the son of an MLC should not mean protection from the law,” Sapkal said, while urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure the case is investigated impartially. Sapkal also sought strict action against those found responsible.

BJP MLC Denies Allegations

Hitting back, Fuke refuted the allegations linking his son to the accident and asserted that Congress should not indulge in petty politics.

Two vehicles, belonging to him, were carrying his son and the latter’s friends, and both had drivers and were not being driven by these youngsters, Fuke said.

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“One young man has died. My son was not in the car in which the deceased was travelling. He was in the other car,” Fuke added.

Police Await Case Diary

Meanwhile, MP police said a probe into the death of a person in the November 4 road accident on Khawasa-Turia road, along the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, will be initiated after receiving the case diary from their Maharashtra counterparts.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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