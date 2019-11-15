'Maha CM will be from Shiv Sena’: NCP-Cong concede to Uddhav Thackeray's demands

As Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra takes final shape, reports surfaced saying that NCP-Congress has conceded in chief ministers post to Shiv Sena.
NCP leader Nawab Malik told the News18 that, "The rift between Shiv Sena and BJP was over the CM post. So we are not going to contest for the CM post. The CM will be from Shiv Sena." Sena, however, has yet not taken a call on whether party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM or will the party nominate someone else for the post. Sena legislature party leader Eknath Shinde is said to be another contender if Uddhav decides to stay out of the government.
Late on Thursday, after detailed discussions in a series of marathon meetings, the three prospective partners finalized their CMP, which has now been sent to the respective party high command of the Sena-NCP-Congress for approval.
Maharashtra came under President's Rule after the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP indicated they were not willing to form a government.
The NCP and Congress too had said they were not in an urgency to form government in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.
Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)