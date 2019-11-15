'Maha CM will be from Shiv Sena’: NCP-Cong concede to Uddhav Thackeray's demands

Late on Thursday, after detailed discussions in a series of marathon meetings, the three prospective partners finalized their CMP, which has now been sent to the respective party high command of the Sena-NCP-Congress for approval.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP indicated they were not willing to form a government.

The NCP and Congress too had said they were not in an urgency to form government in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.

Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.