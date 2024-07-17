Maha CM Shinde Announces 'Ladla Bhai Yojana': 12th Pass To Get ₹6k/Monthly, Diploma Holders To Get..; Full Details Inside

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government introduced a special scheme on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Wednesday. This new scheme called 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' is for youths who have passed the 12th grade. Under this scheme, students who have completed their 12th grade will receive Rs 6,000 per month. Additionally, students holding a diploma will receive Rs 8,000 per month, while those who have completed their graduation will be given Rs 10,000 per month.

This announcement by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today in Pandharpur is being seen in the context of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year. It is suggested that the government has made this announcement to appeal to various segments of the population just months before the elections.

The opposition in Maharashtra has long been highlighting the issue of rising unemployment among the youth and the Shinde government’s announcement of financial assistance for young people can be seen as a response to these concerns.

Benefits In The Scheme

Announcing the scheme, CM Shinde stated that the government will provide financial support to the state’s youth for apprenticeships in factories where they will work. He emphasized that this is the first time in history that any government has introduced such a scheme, claiming it as a solution to the problem of unemployment. Under this scheme, the youth will be given opportunities for apprenticeships in factories and the government will provide them with a stipend.

Uddhav Thackeray's Demand For Welfare Scheme For Boys

Uddhav Thackeray had recently raised the issue of unemployed youth in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media after a legislative session, he said that he demanded a scheme for boys in Maharashtra similar to the Ladli Behen scheme in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted that there is no longer a distinction between boys and girls today, and thus, both should benefit equally from such schemes.

By launching the Ladla Bhai Yojana, the Shinde government aims to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment and provide financial assistance to help young people gain valuable work experience through apprenticeships. This initiative is also seen as a strategic move to gain favour with voters ahead of the assembly elections, showcasing the government's efforts to support and empower the youth of Maharashtra.

Recently Announced 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

This comes after the Ladli Behna Yojana was recently announced during the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. Later the age bar was raised to 65 years, after an announcement by CM Shinde.