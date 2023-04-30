Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits Bhiwandi building collapse site, meets victims in hospital; also announces ₹5 lakh compensation for victims' families

On April 29, a three-story building collapsed in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi, killing six and injuring ten people. As many as eight to nine people are still believed to be trapped in the debris. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site that night and later went to the Indra Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi to meet the injured and their families.

During his visit, the Chief Minister announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also directed government officials to provide medical treatment to the injured at no cost to them.

Shinde met with two young children, Chiku Mohoto (5) and Prince Mohoto (3), who lost their mother, Laxmidevi Mohoto (26), in the incident. The Chief Minister instructed his staff to provide assistance to the children and ensure that their needs are met.