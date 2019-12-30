Maha Cabinet Expansion Updates: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister

In Pictures: Sneak peak of the swearing in ceremony’s venue
On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted. The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet ministers is likely to begin at 1 pm at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.
11 Shiv Sena ministers to be inducted in state Cabinet
The Shiv Sena has released list of 11 names which are likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet. Shiv Sena leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Shankarrao Gadakh, Bacchu Kadu and Sandeepan Bhumare.
Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur and 8 other Congress leaders to take oath as cabinet ministers
The Congress leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam. But from these two are expected to be made the ministers of state (MoS).
