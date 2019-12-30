Maha Cabinet Expansion Updates: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister

Mumbai

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (R) looks on as new chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gestures after taking his oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai.
Photo by STR / AFP

Yashomati Thakur (Congress) takes oath as cabinet minister

Balasaheb Patil (NCP) inducted into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet

Sandeepan Bhumare (Shiv Sena) takes oath as cabinet minister

NCP's Jitendra Awhad inducted into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet

Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) takes oath as cabinet minister

Amit Deshmukh (Congress) inducted into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet

Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) takes oath as cabinet minister

Sunil Kedar (Congress) inducted into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet

Rajesh Tope (NCP) inducted into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet 

Nawab Malik (NCP) takes oath as cabinet minister

Rajendra Shingane (NCP) takes oath as cabinet minister

Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) takes oath as cabinet minister

Hasan Mushrif (NCP) takes oath

Anil Deshmukh (NCP) takes oath 

Congress leader Vijay Vaddetiwar takes oath as cabinet minister

Dhananjay Munde (NCP) takes oath as cabinet minister

NCP's Dilip Walse-Patil takes oath as cabinet minister

Congress' Ashok Chavan takes oath as cabinet minister

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister 

On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted. The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet ministers is likely to begin at 1 pm at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.

11 Shiv Sena ministers to be inducted in state Cabinet

The Shiv Sena has released list of 11 names which are likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet. Shiv Sena leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Shankarrao Gadakh, Bacchu Kadu and Sandeepan Bhumare.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be inducted as Deputy CM

Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur and 8 other Congress leaders to take oath as cabinet ministers

The Congress leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam. But from these two are expected to be made the ministers of state (MoS).

