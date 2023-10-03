Maha Cabinet Approves Amendment To Enable Eviction Of Dissenting Homeowners From To-Be-Redeveloped Buildings

Photo Courtesy: X

Mumbai: In its attempts to give an impetus to the redevelopment of old ownership houses in cooperative societies, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend law so that a house owner who opposes the redevelopment of a building against the wishes of a majority of residents can be evicted.

As per the decision of the state cabinet, the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act, 1970, will be amended. It is expected to expedite the process of redevelopment of buildings registered under the Act, said a senior CMO official after the cabinet meeting.

As per an amendment of July 7, 2018, a building can go in for redevelopment if at least 51 percent of apartment/flat owners give their consent. But, the Act did not provide for any clear course of action against the members who stalled redevelopment by refusing to move out despite the majority decision. Today's cabinet decision is aimed at doing away with this lacuna of the old amendment, the official added.

Yellow mosaic disease affecting soybean crop

The weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also asked officials to conduct 'pancha-namas' or spot inspection reports of the soybean crop affected by the yellow mosaic disease speedily.

The cabinet was told that yellow mosaic disease has affected the Soybean crops in Nine districts of the state and urged that since most of the area under the disease is covered under insurance schemes, it needs to be ensured that the farmers get timely relief. The cabinet then directed the relief and rehabilitation department for speedy crop review and prioritized panchanamas.

Essential commodities at subsidized rates

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved a proposal to make available 1 kg sugar, 1 ltr edible oil and other essentials to 1.66 lakh ration card holders in the state at a subsidized rate of ₹100 ahead of the festive season next month. The proposal will cost ₹530.19 crore to the state exchequer.

Other decisions include granting 27 scholarships for minority students, extension to the high pressure distribution scheme for agriculture pumps, setting up five new family courts in Nagpur and covering the non-granted branches of the Mauni University of Gargoti under 90 percent grant scheme.

