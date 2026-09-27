Magnitude 3.6 Tremor Hits Palghar's Talasari; No Damage Reported | File Pic

Palghar: A mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in Palghar district late on Saturday night, with tremors felt in parts of the district. No casualties, injuries or damage to houses were reported following the seismic activity.



The earthquake occurred at 10:33:46 pm on September 26, with its epicentre located at 20.047°N latitude and 72.974°E longitude. The tremor originated at a depth of approximately 5 kilometres.



The epicentre was located in the Talasari area of Palghar district. The low-intensity tremor was felt in parts of the district, prompting residents to remain alert.





District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said there were no reports of injuries or damage to houses following the tremor. The district administration and local authorities have been monitoring the situation and assessing any further seismic activity.



Residents have been advised to remain calm and follow basic earthquake safety measures in the event of any subsequent tremors. Authorities have also reiterated that any significant developments will be communicated through official channels.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/