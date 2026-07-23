Madgaon Railway Station To Shut Platforms 1, 2 & 3 For 5 Hours On July 24; Trains Shifted To Platforms 4-6 | File Pic

Mumbai: Passengers travelling through Madgaon railway station on Friday, July 24, should expect changes in platform operations as Konkan Railway will undertake a five-hour traffic and power block to dismantle the existing Foot Over Bridge (FOB). The block will be in force from 12:50 pm to 5:50 pm, during which Platforms 1, 2 and 3 will remain closed for train movements.

All scheduled trains passing through or halting at Madgaon during the block period will be handled from Platforms 4, 5 and 6. Konkan Railway said the work is part of ongoing station infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving passenger safety and station facilities. Railway officials have made operational arrangements to ensure train services continue with minimal disruption during the maintenance work.

Passengers have been advised to reach the station well in advance, verify their platform details through display boards and the public announcement system, and follow the instructions of railway staff. As platform allocations may change during the block period, travellers are urged to remain alert to avoid last-minute confusion. In a statement, Konkan Railway said the temporary block is essential for the safe dismantling of the existing Foot Over Bridge and forms part of efforts to modernise station infrastructure.

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