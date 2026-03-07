m-Indicator AI Hackathon 2026: Innovation Marathon Concludes At Technovanza VJTI, Devansh Raulo Wins Top Prize

Participants showcase AI-driven solutions during the 24-hour m-Indicator AI Hackathon 2026 held at Technovanza, VJTI in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 7, 2026: The m-Indicator AI Hackathon 2026 was successfully hosted on 28th February and 1st March 2026 at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) as part of its annual technical festival Technovanza.

Over 1000 applications received from across the country

The hackathon witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving over 1000 applications from across the country. After a rigorous screening process, 90 participants comprising both students and working professionals were selected to compete in this intensive innovation challenge.

Participants engaged in a 24-hour non-stop coding marathon, developing AI-driven solutions addressing real-world problems across diverse sectors.

Wide range of AI-driven innovations showcased

A wide range of innovative projects were showcased, including:

● AI-based Transport Planning Systems

● Citizen Missile Alert System

● Cybersecurity Solutions

● AI tools for generating business leads from Google Business listings

● Housing Society Cost Estimators (Painting & Flooring)

● PragnaPath: A cognitive-adaptive EdTech AI system that personalises learning styles

● e-Waste Management Platforms

● Missing Person Detection Systems

● Cybercrime Prevention Tools

● Disaster Management Training Modules for Children

● AI-based Forest Rights Act Management

● Job Scam Detection Systems

● Construction Safety Monitoring using AI-powered drones

● Automated Legal Draft Preparation

● Voice Pattern Analysis for Medical Wellness

● Product Warranty Management Systems

● Audio Guides for Divyang (Persons with Disabilities)

Devansh Raulo wins first prize

The First Prize was awarded to Devansh Raulo from D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle, for his outstanding innovation in the transport sector.

Esteemed jury evaluates competition

The event was evaluated by an esteemed jury panel including:

● Sachin Teke, Founder of m-Indicator

● Prof. Mahesh Shirole, VJTI

● Naval Patel, Founder of Mobigic

A total cash prize of ₹1,00,000 was distributed among the winners.

The hackathon highlighted the power of AI-driven innovation and provided a platform for young minds and professionals to develop impactful solutions for societal challenges.

