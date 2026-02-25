 VJTI's Technovanza 2025-26: Asia's Premier Techno-Managerial Fest Returns With Robotic Battles
One of Asia’s largest techno-managerial festivals, Technovanza 2025–26, will be held at VJTI from February 27 to March 1. The event will feature robotics battles under “The Arena,” including Robo Strike and Robo Soccer, along with AI-powered robot demonstrations and tech competitions. Registrations are now open.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
One of Asia’s largest techno-managerial festivals, Technovanza 2025–26, is set to return from 27th February to 1st March with renewed scale and energy.

Hosted in VJTI, Mumbai technovanza has established itself as a premier platform for students, innovators, and technology enthusiasts. The upcoming edition aims to elevate the experience further with high-impact competitions, interactive showcases, and advanced technological demonstrations designed to inspire the next generation of engineers and leaders.

A major highlight this year is “The Arena,” an electrifying robotics battleground featuring high-adrenaline events such as Robo Strike, Robo Soccer, and Monster Bot. These competitions will witness powerful custom-built machines engaging in intense robotic clashes, combining engineering excellence with strategic gameplay. The Arena is expected to attract significant footfall from students, robotics enthusiasts, and technology followers across the city.

article-image

In addition to competitive events, Technovanza 2025–26 will feature advanced robotic demonstrations, including humanoid and AI-powered robots, offering attendees a glimpse into the rapidly evolving world of automation and intelligent systems.

Registrations are now open, and participants are encouraged to mark their calendars for 27th February to 1st March to be part of this landmark celebration of technology

