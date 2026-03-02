 Lunar Eclipse To Coincide With Holi On March 3: Is It Safe to Watch? Know When Will Chandra Grahan Be Visible In Mumbai
A lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, coinciding with the Holi festival. While India will see the eclipse from 3:20 pm to 6:48 pm IST, the totality phase is from 4:34 pm to 5:33 pm IST. In Mumbai, only the final minutes will be visible as the Moon rises late. The phenomenon is safe to watch with the naked eye.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Lunar Eclipse To Take Place On March 3: Will It Be Visible In Pune? All You Need To Know | Sourced

Mumbai: A lunar eclipse is set to occur on Tuesday, March 3, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Holi. However, in Mumbai and most parts of the country, the final phase of the eclipse will be seen as the Moon will rise after the event has already begun.

When Is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. This alignment can cause the Moon to darken and sometimes appear reddish, a phenomenon often referred to as a “Blood Moon".

What Is Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, and a partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under the shadow of the Earth.

Lunar Eclipse Time In India

The eclipse is set to begin at 3:20 pm IST and conclude at 6:48 pm IST. The most dramatic phase, totality, when the moon is fully covered by Earth’s shadow, will take place from 4:34 pm to 5:33 pm IST. Most of the places in India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise, except some places of North-East India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible.

Lunar Eclipse Time In Mumbai

As the eclipse ends at 6.48 pm, Mumbai will witness only a few minutes of the eclipse, which is around 6.45 pm to 6.47 pm.

Is Lunar Eclipse Safe To Watch?

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. No special glasses or equipment are required to watch it.

