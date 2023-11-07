 LS Polls In Sight, State BJP To Push Namo 11-Point Programme
LS Polls In Sight, State BJP To Push Namo 11-Point Programme

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: The state BJP has decided to implement the ‘Namo 11-point programme’ across Maharashtra, with an eye on making inroads at the grassroots level ahead of the 2024 general election, following what the party claims is its exceptional performance in the recently held gram panchayat polls.

A formal announcement in this regard is likely to come in a day or two, party sources said.

article-image

11 socio-economic welfare schemes

The programme includes 11 socio-economic welfare schemes that aim to empower women, farmers, unorganised labourers, etc, with a thrust on infrastructure and development.

“Upliftment of the poor, the neglected and the oppressed is high on our agenda. The central and state governments are working together, keeping the welfare of Maharashtra in mind. It is now the party’s responsibility to take Mission Maharashtra ahead with greater zeal. The Namo 11-point programme is a reflection of this zeal,” state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

BJP strategists feel that the party’s success in gram panchayats is an outcome of the uprising in the Maratha community over the reservation issue.

Elated with the results, the strategists now plan to target every segment across the 36 districts, 385 talukas, 40,000-plus villages and 90,000-plus booths across the state.

article-image
