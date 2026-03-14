LPG Shortage Brings Mumbai's Catering Industry To A Standstill, Small Events Hit Hard | ChatGPT (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The ongoing LPG crisis is affecting not only hotels but also small social gatherings. With LPG cylinder supply disrupted, caterers who provide food for small events have stopped accepting new orders.

Secretary of the Bombay Caterers Association, Satish Kamat, said catering is a day-to-day livelihood business that depends entirely on confirmed orders. Unlike hotels, caterers cannot stock large quantities of gas. Due to the lack of LPG stock, association members stopped accepting catering orders for parties from March 12.

Treasurer Sameer Parekh said only 2% of banquet halls in Mumbai have piped gas connections. Even small gatherings require two to three cylinders, while weddings consume 15-20 cylinders.

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