Low pace of desilting work in Mumbai ahead of monsoon, BMC chips in another contractor

Even after receiving the BMC's notice for underperforming, the contractor carrying out desilting work in the island city has completed only 39 percent of the work till Sunday. So to complete the desilting work before the deadline of May 31, the BMC has simultaneously appointed another contractor.

The BMC administration has set a deadline of May 15 to complete 50 percent desilting work. In a bid to bring transparency in desilting works, the BMC recently launched a live dashboard wherein the citizens can access the status of every nullah being desilted in the city. According to data available from the dashboard, only 39 percent of desilting work has been completed by the contractor appointed in the island city for desilting of major nullahs.

The major nullahs in the city are in three civic wards – G South (Worli, Lower Parel), G North (Dharavi, Dadar) and F North (Sion, Matunga). The BMC on May 9 issued a notice for underperforming to the contractor concerned. The notice stated that this is a very serious lapse and negligence. However, even after the warning from the BMC no improvement in desilting work seen in the last four days in the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted an early monsoon this year. The desilting work completed in eastern suburbs is 66 percent while in western suburbs is 60 percent.

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) said, "The present contractor will complete 50 percent work and another contractor is expected to complete the remaining 25 percent work before May 31. With two contractors working together we will achieve the target."

Meanwhile, the contractor concerned has been asked to submit an explanation within seven days as to why actions such as termination of the contract, carrying out the remaining work at own risk and cost, and also deregistration and blacklisting should not be initiated.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:30 PM IST