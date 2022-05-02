Loudspeakers must be used as per rules: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Responding to Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit then their loudpeaker should be removed, the mayor added.

"No one including Muslims opposed Hanuman Chalisa...Loudspeakers will be removed from temples and mosques. I appeal to all to maintain peace...Law is equal for all. If Raj Thackeray has said anything objectionable in his speech then action will be taken against him," she said.

The mayor also said that because of Raj Thackeray loudspeakers are being removed from temples.

"Now loudspeakers are being removed from temples. In villages many people live far away from temples, therefore loudspeakers were used. However, now they have been removed. This act of Raj Thackeray is anti Hindu," she said.

She also warned MNS workers they should not take law and order in their hands otherwise their whole life will be wasted attainding court dates.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned and said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azan from May 4.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:33 AM IST