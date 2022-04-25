Loudspeaker row: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray to skip all-party meeting called by MVA govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute.

The Home Minister Dilip Walse on Sunday called for an all-party meeting to be held today. The meeting is expected to be on the discussion about the law and order situation in the state amid the row over loudspeakers.

In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray had said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

Raj Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the state government for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.



Amid his sharp comments, the Maharashtra home department has decided to implement the earlier court orders on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites. The state government will now make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

The row started after the MNS chief stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:06 PM IST