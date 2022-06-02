e-Paper Get App

Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray appeals MNS cadre to deliver a letter to every house in their area to ensure wider participation

He also said that this loudspeaker issue after garnering so much political attention needs a permanent end.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray, invoked the Sena icon, Bal Thackeray, to justify his call to play the Hanuman Chalisa loudly in front of mosques if their loudspeakers were not removed. | PTI Photo

Announcing the next step in his 'battle' against the loudspeakers in the mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray appealed to party workers to deliver the letter sent by him to every household in the area.

Raj Thackeray said that this loudspeaker issue after garnering so much political attention needs a permanent end. So he has sent a letter to all MNS functionaries and all workers are requested to distribute it to every house in the area with aggressive public participation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiLoudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray appeals MNS cadre to deliver a letter to every house in their area to ensure wider participation

RECENT STORIES

Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away at 74

Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away at 74

Bhosale allegedly received 'kickbacks' to facilitate loans from DHFL: CBI

Bhosale allegedly received 'kickbacks' to facilitate loans from DHFL: CBI

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...

Gujarat woman to marry herself in sologamy: All you need to know about the self marriage act

Gujarat woman to marry herself in sologamy: All you need to know about the self marriage act

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 2, 2022