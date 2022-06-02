Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray appeals MNS cadre to deliver a letter to every house in their area to ensure wider participation

Raj Thackeray, invoked the Sena icon, Bal Thackeray, to justify his call to play the Hanuman Chalisa loudly in front of mosques if their loudspeakers were not removed. | PTI Photo

Announcing the next step in his 'battle' against the loudspeakers in the mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray appealed to party workers to deliver the letter sent by him to every household in the area.

Raj Thackeray said that this loudspeaker issue after garnering so much political attention needs a permanent end. So he has sent a letter to all MNS functionaries and all workers are requested to distribute it to every house in the area with aggressive public participation.