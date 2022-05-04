e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Loudspeaker Row: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey reviews law and order situation in city

Loudspeaker Row: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey reviews law and order situation in city

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI
Without superior's nod, cops cannot accept gifts: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI
Advertisement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is on a round to various police stations to review the law and order situation in the city.

The development comes as the Aurangabad police registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his "provocative" speech on loudspeakers atop mosques.

Security has also been heightened outside the MNS chief's Mumbai residence.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Harbour, Trans- Harbour line trains plying normally after technical glitch Mumbai: Harbour, Trans- Harbour line trains plying normally after technical glitch

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:01 AM IST