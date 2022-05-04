Loudspeaker Row: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey reviews law and order situation in city

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is on a round to various police stations to review the law and order situation in the city.

The development comes as the Aurangabad police registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his "provocative" speech on loudspeakers atop mosques.

Security has also been heightened outside the MNS chief's Mumbai residence.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:01 AM IST