Mumbai: Harbour, Trans- Harbour line trains plying normally after technical glitch

Owing to a technical glitch in the working of the signalling system at Vashi, trains running on the Harbour and Trans- Harbour line were affected.

However, the trains started plying normally at 6.45 am after the error was rectified.

"Due to some technical problem in working of signalling system at Vashi station, the following movement is affected from 5.00am. Down Harbour trains b/w Mankhurd and Panvel are not running. Trains b/w Thane and Vashi on Trans-Harbor line are not running," Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Suttar had tweeted.

"Trans - Harbour line trains between Thane-Vashi-Thane have also been re - started from 6.45am. All lines trains are running now," he wrote.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:54 AM IST